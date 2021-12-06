Manheim officer allegedly bit after trying to removing DUI driver from car

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who was driving erratically on Fruitville Pike and caused an accident, is facing an additional charge for allegedly biting a Manheim Police Officer on Friday afternoon.

Police were responding to reports of a Nissan Sentra driving erratically in the 1600 block of Fruitville Pike. The driver, Lateefah Habeebullah Ross of Jersey City then allegedly caused a crash.

According to police, Ross was the only person in the vehicle and exhibited signs of drug impairment. Police say Ross actively resisted arrest and had to be physically removed from the car and that’s when she allegedly bit one of the three officers trying to arrest her and “caused bodily injury.”

Ross is facing one count of felony aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of DUI, two counts of hit & run, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of summary traffic offense.