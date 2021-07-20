McCormick calls on all taco lovers for its first-ever Director of Taco Relations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Feast your eyes on this! McCormick is calling on all taco lovers for its first-ever Director of Taco Relations.

This mouth-watering dream job will serve as McCormick’s official eyes and ears for all things tacos. Travel across the country, connect with like-minded taco connoisseurs and work alongside McCormick to develop the next innovative and delicious taco recipes.

But hurry! Tuesday, July 20 is your last chance to apply.

The Director of Taco Relations will collaborate with the McCormick Creative and Social teams on how to creatively celebrate taco-themed moments and answer hard-hitting questions like ‘which are better, hard shell or soft shell?’, and ‘is there a way to turn any dish into a taco?’

Responsibilities also include Keeping tabs on taco trends, taste testing inspirational and approachable taco recipes, content creating for a “Taco Tuesday” series on McCormick’s social media pages and more.

This outside the box job is open to U.S. residents 21 years and older and offers limited part time engagement for up to four months: September–December 2021.

Applications can be submitted at www.McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations

More information can be found by clicking here.