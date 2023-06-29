(WHTM) — Ever thought that bags were sometimes just way too big to carry around? Well, look no further.

Online auction company Joopiter has auctioned off a “microscopic handbag.” The handbag was created by MSCHF, which is an art and advertising collective based in New York City. The website states that the bag is smaller than a grain of salt.

The dimensions of the bag are 657x222x700 micrometers and is colored green.

The handbag has sold for $63,750 and was created using two-photon polymerization printing methods. Joopiter states that the bag is viewable through a microscope, which also features a built-in display.

MSCHF stated the following on the auction website regarding the bag

“There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags. Various brands at various times have dabbled in the extremes of each. Smaller than a grain of salt, MSCHF’s Microscopic Handbag is made via a stereolithographic process commonly used for making tiny mechanical biotech structures. It is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier. Previous small leather handbags have still required a hand to carry them- they become dysfunctional, inconveniences to their “wearer.” Microscopic Handbag takes this to its full logical conclusion. A practical object is boiled down into jewelry, all of its putative function evaporated; for luxury objects, useability is the angels’ share.” MSCHF

The auction website states that there were 36 bids on the item, with the starting bid being $15,000.