Police need help identifying man who allegedly stole copper wiring from Harrisburg construction site

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are offering a reward to anyone who can identify a man who they say stole material from a construction site in Harrisburg on three different occasions between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, a man allegedly stole several hundred pounds of copper wiring and pipe from a construction site at the United States Court House on 6th Street in Harrisburg. Police say the man used a Sawzall to cut through plywood and enter the site.

The suspect is a white male who is believed to be 30-45 years old. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or through the link here.