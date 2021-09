(WHTM) — Fall is almost here and so is the season of pumpkin spice. From coffee drinks to spiked seltzers, one pumpkin pop is turning heads.

Sheetz is launching a new limited-edition Pumpkin Pie Pop! It’s set to go on sale at all 633 Sheetz locations.

One customer described it as, “a classic coke taste combined with notes of root beer and a slight pumpkin taste.”

It costs $1.29 for one, or $2.22 for two for loyalty card members. For a list of weird and wacky pumpkin-inspired treats, click here.