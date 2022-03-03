PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — Eleven kilograms of canned vegetable soup were seized in Philadelphia after an interesting colored broth turned out to be anything but a hearty meal.

While inspecting international delivery parcels on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers found a shipment of 12 liter-sized cans shipped from the Netherlands that were labeled as “Dutch Canned Vegetable Chicken Soup.” Upon inspection, the cans appeared to be leaking a purple liquid. Analysis revealed that the liquid was MDMA hydrochloride, also more commonly known as ecstasy.

(Image Courtesy: US Customs and Border Patrol)

Officers seized the liquid MDMA which totaled 11 kilograms. The shipment of the “soup” was destined for Miami. US CBP is continuing to investigate.