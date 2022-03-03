PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — Eleven kilograms of canned vegetable soup were seized in Philadelphia after an interesting colored broth turned out to be anything but a hearty meal.
While inspecting international delivery parcels on Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers found a shipment of 12 liter-sized cans shipped from the Netherlands that were labeled as “Dutch Canned Vegetable Chicken Soup.” Upon inspection, the cans appeared to be leaking a purple liquid. Analysis revealed that the liquid was MDMA hydrochloride, also more commonly known as ecstasy.
Officers seized the liquid MDMA which totaled 11 kilograms. The shipment of the “soup” was destined for Miami. US CBP is continuing to investigate.