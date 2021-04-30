Today in history: Selinsgrove residents create world record banana split

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On April 30th, 1988, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania would enter the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the world’s longest banana split – for the second time.

In the 1980s, people across the world were trying to come up with new and interesting ways to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.

A banana battle royale would wage across the decade.

First up, Texas A&M University. On April 26, 1980 students built a banana split one mile, 575 yards long. This was the first banana split in the Guinness Book of World’s Records.

In May of 1982, Selinsgrove entered the fray, building a split just over 1.5 miles long.

Then in May 1983 Students at Milburn High School in New Jersey crafted a banana split 8,500 feet or about 1.6 miles.

In August 1985 Zeta Beta Tau Sorority at Bowling Green University in Ohio took the competition to a new level by aassembling a four mile long banana split.

Then in April 1988 Selinsgrove closed out the decade, and reclaimed the record, with a 4.5-mile banana split.

They held the record for the next 29 year.

Finally, on March 25th, 2017, the town of Innisfail, Australia, scooped Selinsgrove by building a 8000 meter (4.97 mile) long split, with 40,000 bananas. (They may have had a home-field advantage-banana farming is a major industry there.)

There’s no word on whether Selinsgrove is plotting a comeback, but at 29 years, it still holds the record, for holding the record.

The five mile mark beckons…