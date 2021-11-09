Downdetector reporting widespread Comcast/Xfinity outage

POMPANO BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: A Comcast sign is seen at one of their centers on February 13, 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Today, Comcast announced a $45-billion offer for Time Warner Cable. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, those using Comcast/Xfinity is reporting a nationwide outage and technical issues, according to Downdetector.

Over 50,000 users so far have reported outages, including in the Midstate.

Downdetector says 64% of users are reporting total blackout, 26% reporting landline and internet troubles, and 11% with emails.

Those needing to contact abc27 News should message us on our official social media pages.

This is a developing story. Stay in the know on-air and online.