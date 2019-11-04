Facebook rebrands to ‘FACEBOOK’

MENLO PARK, Calif. (WHTM) — The company which began as ‘The Facebook’ is now making another seismic shift, to FACEBOOK.

The rebrand marks a superficial change of pace for the company which has been under fire from political and user pressures regarding its stance on political advertising, disregard of false news media amok the platform and handle of user data and privacy.

Chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio says:

“Today, we’re updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.”

The change for the social media company has garnered public backlash and ridicule.

2004: The Facebook

2012: facebook

2019: FACEBOOK

2021: FaceBook

2023: fAcEbOoK — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) November 4, 2019