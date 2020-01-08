Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
1  of  10
Closings & Delays
Blue Mountain Schools Juniata County Schools Juniata Mennonite School Lancaster Country Day School Line Mountain Schools Rockville Meals on Wheels Saint Clair Area Schools Schuylkill Co Special Ed Schuylkill I.U. 29 Tri-Valley Schools

Florida university installs pizza vending machine

Tech

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHTM) — Pizza is a staple in most college students’ diets, and the University of North Florida is bringing the cheesy delight to students with the press of a button.

WJXT reports a vending machine, the school is calling the “Pizza ATM” has recently been installed in one of the residence halls on campus.

According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added, and then it’s boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza it’s moved to a convection oven and is ready to eat in just minutes.

The university says it’s one of the only campuses in theUnited States with this tasty option.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss