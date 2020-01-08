Florida university installs pizza vending machine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHTM) — Pizza is a staple in most college students’ diets, and the University of North Florida is bringing the cheesy delight to students with the press of a button.

WJXT reports a vending machine, the school is calling the “Pizza ATM” has recently been installed in one of the residence halls on campus.

According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added, and then it’s boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza it’s moved to a convection oven and is ready to eat in just minutes.

The university says it’s one of the only campuses in theUnited States with this tasty option.