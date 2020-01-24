Foldable Motorola Razr goes on presale Sunday

The new version of Motorola’s Razr phone will be available for presale on Sunday, January 26.

The highly anticipated phone will be available for presale online and at Verizon and Walmart but it’s not cheap. The Razr costs $1,500 or $62.49 a month for 24 months.

The original Razr launched in 2004 and was the bestselling phone of all time in the U.S. until the iPhone stole the title years later.

Last month Motorola delayed the original launch date of January 9 because of a higher-than-expected demand and limited supply.

The Razr is scheduled to be in stores on February 6.