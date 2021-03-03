Groundbreaking software ‘Deep Nostalgia’ brings photos back to life

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A groundbreaking new feature from online genealogy company MyHeritage, now allows users to animate the faces in still photos.

Deep Nostalgia gives family history a fresh new take by creating a realistic depiction of the looks and movement of people if they were captured on video.

The technology comes from D-ID, a company that utilizes deep learning artificial intelligence to synthesize animations.

“You’ll have a ‘wow moment’ when you see a treasured family photo come to life with Deep Nostalgia™,” said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage. “Seeing our beloved ancestors’ faces come to life in a video simulation lets us imagine how they might have been in reality, and provides a profound new way of connecting to our family history.”

The relies on several pre-recorded driver videos prepared by MyHeritage, which direct the movements in the animation. As a result, the program creates short, high-quality video animations that feature individual faces that can smile, blink, and move.

MyHeritage offers a suite of other services including a photo enhancing tool and coloring tool which colorizes black and white photos.

“This new product integration is an exciting collaboration between two innovative companies,” said Gil Perry, Co-Founder and CEO of D-ID. “We’re thrilled that our technology will be accessible to millions of people on MyHeritage and hope many of them will enjoy the impact of video reenactment for historical photos.”

Users of Deep Nostalgia can animate several photos for free in a trial period before a subscription is required.

The video animation can easily be shared with family and friends on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.