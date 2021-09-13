Harrisburg tech experts share the importance of new Apple software update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are an Apple user, you should update your devices right away. The tech giant released an emergency software update after discovering a security flaw.

Hackers are on the move for your information and security specialist John Sancenito with Information Network Associates says keeping a close eye on your devices will close the gap.

“So if you know there is a new software patch release you should not wait until your phone normally reboots hypothetically most of us do it overnight don’t wait till overnight get it installed right away,” Sancenito said.

In the Apple emergency software update researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab says they noticed spyware from the world’s infamous hacker for hire firm NSO Group.

“There are many what’s called zero-day exploits which zero-day exploits are that vulnerability to be discovered in the time that the patches are created in order to fix those vulnerabilities,” Sancenito said.

Sancenito says hackers would try to take your money, auto-fill saved passwords, along with taking your personal information.

“That software is meant to patch security flaws sometimes it also fixes bugs or improves performance in the phones but the critical part of why you want to update your phone is not because of those things it is because of the patches and the correcting vulnerabilities that is done through the software patch,” Sancenito said.

Sancenito says updating your devices is your best line of defense.

“If in the meantime, you should be aware that there are vulnerabilities and you should safeguard your data that you keep on your phone and be a little extra precautions towards malware or your phone acting suspicious within the next couple of days until you’re able to do the update,” Sancenito said.

Experts say if you feel your phone has been hacked, the best thing to do is to place it on airplane mode and have it checked out by a tech professional immediately.