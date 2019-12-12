New app auto calls 911

On Tuesday, UrSafe launched an app on IOS and Android systems. This new app will automatically call 911 and record emergencies with just the sound of your safe word.

UrSafe says an air force veteran and two medical professionals created the technology. They hope it will help save lives in assault situations.

Users can call out their safe word, even if their phone is across the room. The device will instantly record the incident, send the person’s name to police and store a streaming video on a designated person’s smartphone.

The hand-free option is programmed to the owner’s voice, so no one else can trigger it.

Ursafe’s creators are partnered with 911 centers so calls will be sent to the nearest emergency dispatch center instead of to the caller’s area code. The company hopes ride-share companies, dating apps, and the military will also embrace the app.