(WHTM) – The latest Apple Watch and iPhone will help users if they’ve been in a car accident.

During Apple’s product release event on Tuesday, the company announced Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14 with new features that include “Crash Detection.”

The feature works by using a gyroscope, accelerometer, microphone, GPS, and barometer. If users are involved in a crash, the watch will contact the police and the user’s emergency contacts after 10 seconds.

Apple says the watch can detect extreme impacts of four types of crashes: front end, side impact, rear end, and rollovers. The feature will work for drivers of passenger cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks.

Other features introduced in Apple Watch Series 8 include ovulation estimates and advanced cycle tracking fast charging, lower power mode, and AFib history.

The price of the Apple Watch Series 8 is $399 for the GPS version and $499 for the cellular version. Watches are available for ordering starting on Wednesday and will be available starting on September 16.

The iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus begins at $899.

Other products introduced by Apple are the Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, a new iPhone, and new Airpods. Crash detection is also available in the SE Watch model.