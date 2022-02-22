HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AT&T announced it will be cutting off 3G service starting Monday, Feb. 22. This will affect those who still operate with this service.

“The time is definitely ticking, and the alarm clock is going off,” Dr. Terrill Frantz said.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says you want to upgrade your carriers, use different devices, or switch to a landline.

“Alarm services any vendor you’re concerned about you definitely want to contact your vendor or the manufacture of these devices just to make sure that you’re still going to function once the 3G network is decommissioned,” PEMA 911 Deputy Director Jeffrey Boyle.

Boyle says you want to take proactive steps now before an emergency happens.

“It’s very important anytime there is an emergency you definitely want to contact emergency services as soon as possible that’s why it is critical to maintain mobile communication services and if you don’t you want to make sure you do have an alternative service such as the traditional wireline telephone,” Boyle said.

Educators at Harrisburg University say this change is something that has been in the making for quite some time.

“Now we’re talking immediate this process has actually started a year plus ago,” Dr. Frantz said.

Dr. Frantz also says don’t be surprised if there are changes to 4G in the near future.

“3G is so old 4G is starting to be positioned to be sunset as well anyone who sees the advertisement all the service providers is towards 5g,” Dr. Frantz said.

“We’ve done a great job here trying to supplement the carriers efforts with outreach some indicated they have been doing that for over a year to reach out to those impacted customers we’re just trying to supplement their efforts,” Boyle said.