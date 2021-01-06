Pennsylvanian research team awarded $300,000 in autonomous vehicle research challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvanian team of researchers has been named one of 15 winners in design challenges aimed at improving transportation access to people with disabilities and individuals with mobility challenges.

The challenge, which was awarded through the Trump administration, is awarding more than $41 million across the 15 winning teams.

“These exciting projects support the development of new innovative, inclusive, and affordable transportation technologies that address mobility and access challenges,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The Department awarded $3 million to 10 semifinalists through its Inclusive Design Challenge, including a team from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Their project, Promoting personal control of AVs through inclusive smartphone communication interfaces was the result of a multi-stage competition that challenged researchers to make Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) more accessible to people with disabilities using hardware or software solutions. Teams were tasked with enabling the use of AVs by persons with disabilities or mobility issues.

Each of the 10 winning teams is receiving $300,000 and will have 18 months to develop their proposed ideas into prototypes.

The Department will then select three finalists who will receive the remaining $2 million of the $5 million total prizes in 2022.

The Department also awarded over $38 million to 5 teams through its Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program.