PlayStation 5’s new controller revealed

PlayStation 5 is rolling out a new controller with all the bells and whistles.

The creators of “The DualSense” controller say the wireless device has a built-in microphone and its battery life will last longer.

Sony wanted to build on the success of its Dual Shock controller which was launched in 2013 and the company believes it has done that with its new controller.

Gamers will have increased sensation when they play games on the device and they can chat with friends without a headset. The company changed the position of the light bar that will give it an extra pop. On DualShock 4, it sat on the top of the controller; now it sits at each side of the touchpad, giving it a slightly larger look and feel.

Developers say they worked to add more features to it without giving the controller a bulky feeling.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.” Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a statement.

PlayStation 5 is slated for a holiday 2020 release although Sony has not set an exact launch date yet.

For more about the new DualSense controller visit blog.us.playstation.com.