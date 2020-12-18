Privacy Not Included: protect your privacy from these tech companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — So many of today’s gadgets have cameras, microphones, and internet connections which could make them digital spies. We’re taking a look at the best and worst gadgets when it comes to protecting your privacy.

Smart displays with cameras, speakers with mics, video doorbells, smartwatches with sensors, “don’t be afraid of these products, but it is best to be wary,” said Jen Caltrider, a researcher at Mozilla.

Each year they evaluate dozens of connected gadgets to see which protect our data best in a report called ‘Privacy Not Included.’

“One of the researchers that I work with described their privacy policy as a nightmare. There’s a reason why streaming sticks are so cheap,” added Caltrider. “Roku’s business model is getting you to use those streaming sticks so that they can collect a whole bunch of data about you and then sell that data for marketing purposes.”

Popular social media site Facebook portal, worries the researchers.

“I would never buy a Facebook product and keep it in my home because Facebook has such a horrific track record.”

Caltrider recommends better options like the Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo show

One category Caltrider specifically advises against is connected pet products – especially inexpensive ones. They might not have high-security standards and “you’re putting a little roaming camera in your house that someone could easily hack and use to spy not just on your dog but you.”

Privacy is a tricky business, “no company is perfect, but apple does a good job,” said Caltrider.

Garmin’s fitness trackers protect your personal data, and when it comes to security cameras… Mozilla likes how Eufy stores footage locally instead in the cloud, and how Arlo vows not to share, sell or monetize customer data.

“Actually if you want to read their privacy policy there’s a hidden discount code in Arlo’s privacy policy.”

Bottom line, you can protect your privacy with your pocketbook.

“Support the companies that are doing a good job caring about your privacy and don’t give your money that are doing a bad job.” For a complete list of all 37 products which received a ‘privacy not included‘ warning label and the 22 products that got the best of, click here.