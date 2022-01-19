Tech Bytes: 5G launch plans altered, Microsoft videogame deal, Canopy security

(WHTM) — Verizon and AT&T agreed to delay Wednesday’s rollout of 5G service near some airports after airlines warned of flight cancellations. The companies will temporarily limit the number of towers that carry 5G technology due to concerns the signals could interfere with critical instruments used by pilots. Some flight disruptions are still expected Wednesday, especially among international carriers as airlines try to navigate new restrictions.

Microsoft nabbed a big deal. The company is buying Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion. The deal adds titles like “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush” to Microsoft’s video gaming collection.

Ford and ADT have created Canopy, a ring-like system for cars. Its onboard cameras and other tools will alert owners to potential threats. Canopy won’t be exclusive just to Ford models. It launches next year.