Tech Bytes: 5G rollout delayed, Alexa Music can follow you, realistic stationary bike

(WHTM) — Verizon and AT&T have agreed to delay their launch of a new high-speed network until next year. Federal aviation officials say they’re worried the technology could interfere with cockpit safety with devices and towers on the ground.

Alexa will now let your music follow you around the house. The latest update allows users to continue listening as they move from room to room. At your command, Alexa will switch your music from one Echo device to another. You can also keep listening when you walk out the door if you own a pair of Echo buds.

There’s a stationary bike that’s meant to mimic the feel of a real bike. It’s called the Tilt Bike and it’s compatible with training apps but can also be connected to an X-Box so riders can work out while playing a game. There’s no price yet and sales will start in 2022.