Tech Bytes: A bug for Apple users, Samsung’s new tablet, Google remembers Betty White

(WHTM) — According to online tech reports, there is a security concern for some Apple users. A bug in the Safari 15 web browser can leak your browsing activity and can also reveal personal info from your Google account.

The bug was reportedly discovered in late November, but there has been no update to Safari yet. Apple has not responded to requests for comment.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Samsung could roll out its latest tablets next month. The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will reportedly include three models, including a 14.6-inch device. It is expected to come with two cameras and up to 512 gigabytes of storage.

Finally, on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, Google is remembering the beloved actress. Typing her name into the search engine will release rose petals on your screen in honor of her “Golden Girls” character. You will also be able to hear the show’s theme song as the petals fall.