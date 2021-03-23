Tech Bytes: Acer ransom attack, Twitter undo tweet feature, digital detox challenge

The computer company, Acer has apparently been targeted by ransomware hackers, demanding $50 million. The group is reportedly giving Acer until Sunday to pay up or its stolen data will be leaked. They may have exploited Microsoft Exchange to gain entry into the company’s network.

Twitter confirms it’s testing an “undo tweet” feature that would allow users to take back something they just tweeted. It may be part of Twitter’s subscription service that’s reportedly in the works. It’s unclear when “undo” will be available.

A website is holding a 24-hour digital detox challenge. No phones, TV, gaming, computers, or smart devices could earn you $2,400. You also get a gift card to put together a tech-free survival kit. Suggestions include writing paper to replace texts.