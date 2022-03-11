(WHTM) — In Friday’s Tech Bytes, Google is planning to send air raid alerts directly to Android phones across Ukraine.

The company announced that it is working with Ukrainian officials to launch the system to warn of incoming attacks The android pings will be based on official alerts sent by the government.

Pop Sockets have saved countless phones from falling out of your hands.

Now, comes a new one that can actually save you from a dead battery, the Popgrip Jumpstart Lightning is actually a stick-on spare battery that can revive your phone when you are on the go.

Finally, Nintendo will open its first theme park in the U.S. next year.

Super Nintendo World will feature a ride and interactive area based on the Super Mario video game.

A similar park already exists in Japan. The one here will be part of Universal Studios Hollywood.