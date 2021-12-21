Tech Bytes: Airbnb anti-party rules, Google OnHub router support, LG new laptop

(WHTM) — Airbnb has set stricter rules for the holiday season. The platform is tightening anti-partying measures for people ringing in the new year. The company says guests without a history of positive reviews on its platform won’t be able to make reservations for an entire house on New Years Eve.

Google is planning to cut off support to its OnHub routers. The controls will be turned off at the end of next year. After that date, the OnHub routers will continue to work as normal, but there will be no new software or security updates. The company is urging customers to update to a new WiFi setup.

LG is out with its first gaming laptop. At 17-inches, LG’s new computer is larger than a lot of other gaming laptops, its price and release date are expected to be announced early next year.