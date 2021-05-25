Tech Bytes: Airbnb flexible booking options, Surface Duo is now an Xbox, SiriusXM TikTok partnership

Lots of changes for Airbnb. The company announced more than 100 new updates with a focus on flexibility. That means flexible booking options when it comes to travel dates, accommodations and even destinations. The changes coincide with an expected boost in travel.

There’s a new look for Microsoft’s Surface Duo. The latest update for the dual-screen tablet, turns the second screen into a gamepad for the Xbox cloud gaming. It’s compatible with only a select number of games.

SiriusXM and TikTok, teaming up. The satellite radio provider just launched a new music channel called Tik Tok Radio”. It features music made popular on the social media app. The new partnership is considered a way for Sirius to expand its brand to younger audiences.