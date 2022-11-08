Airbnb will soon offer more transparent pricing. The company is refining its search to show the total price of a listing including fees, but customers will have to opt-in by turning on the option. The move follows an uptick in complaints about cleaning fees and other hidden charges.

YouTube has introduced Shorts on TV. The TikTok-style video feature allows users to view videos on their television. They need a newer model smart TV, gaming console, or streaming device to use the feature.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A record for the Call of Duty franchise — Modern Warfare 2 has crossed $1 billion in sales in just 10 days. It’s the fastest any of the COD games have reached that mark in franchise history. The previous record was 15 days for Black Ops 2 in 2012.