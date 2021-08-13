Tech Bytes: Amazon $1.5B Air Hub opens, Zoom new ‘Focus’ mode, ‘Cannonball Run’ Lamborghini

Speeding up Amazon deliveries. The company’s $1.5 billion dollar Air Hub is up and running in northern Kentucky, not far from Cincinnati. Amazon says the massive 800,000 square-foot facility will allow customers to get their packages more quickly.

With more virtual learning possible due to the surge in COVID cases, Zoom has come up with a new plan to help students pay attention. Its “Focus” mode allows teachers to see all their students but the students can’t see their classmates. Zoom says it should help prevent kids from getting distracted.

Finally a prominent place for the Lamborghini featured in Cannonball Run. It’s been added to the National Historic Vehicle Register at the Library of Congress. The 1979 Lamborghini Countach will be on display next month at the National Mall along with other cars on the register like the Delorean from Back to the Future.