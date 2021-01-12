Tech Bytes: Amazon bans sale of QAnon merchandise, ‘LG Rollable’ smartphone teased at CES, make frozen treats in under 90 seconds with ColdSnap

Amazon has reportedly banned the sale of merchandise related to QAnon from its store. The retailer citing a violation of policies that prohibit offensive items and inappropriate content. The move comes after protesters and extremist rioters attacked Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

Foldable phones might have some competition as the hottest thing in mobile right now. LG teased their new ‘LG Rollable’ phone at the virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The phone transforms into a small tablet using a rollable screen. Reports say the phone will go on sale sometime in 2021.

ColdSnap is the Keurig of ice cream, making frozen treats in under 90 seconds. The device can also be used to make smoothies and frozen margaritas.