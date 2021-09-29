Tech Bytes: Amazon debuts household robot, Ring always home drone, Amazon Glow connects kids with loved ones

Details on Amazon’s fall product event. The company unveiled its new home robot. “Astro” is the size of a small dog. It can monitor your home, set up routines and reminders, or just follow you around and play music or movies on its 10-inch screen. It cost $1,000, for now, purchase is by invite only.

Amazon is also debuting its “Ring Always Home Cam”. It’s a flying drone camera system that gives you a look around the house when you’re not around. The camera lens is covered when it’s not flying, and only films when in motion. Price tag: $250.

We’ve also had our first look at Amazon Glow, the interactive video device that helps kids play games, like checkers, with family members over the internet. Kids can connect with contacts preapproved by their parents.