(WHTM) — Amazon is expanding its drone delivery service. The company announced Prime Air will be making deliveries in College Station, Texas, soon. The plan is to begin the service this year, giving Amazon two locations. Prime Air is also set to launch outside Sacramento.

Apple is expected to update its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with its most powerful chip as early as this fall. Bloomberg is reporting that these new laptop models will come with the M2 processor. Major changes to the design are unlikely, but graphic performance could be about 35% faster.

A look at what could be the future of concerts — T-Mobile and an app called Mixhalo have tested a way to send live concert audio to fans over the carrier’s 5G network. It’s unclear when or if the feature could roll out.