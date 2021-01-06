Tech Bytes: Amazon expanding air fleet, Apple granted wireless charging patents, and shortening the minute to 59 seconds

For the first time, Amazon has purchased 11 used commercial jets. The Boeing 767 jets used to be part of Delta and WestJet airlines. The company plans to have the jets ready for service by 2022.
Apple has been granted two patents that describe using a MacBook and iPad as a wireless charging station.
Atomic clock scientists suggest shortening the minute to 59 seconds. Scientists say the Earth is rotating faster than usual and a one-second difference could set things straight.
TOP STORIES
