Tech Bytes: Amazon Prime Day breaks record, iOS users can share tweets on Instagram, Netflix new dating series

Amazon’s Prime Day results. The company says more than 250 million items were sold Monday and Tuesday. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick was the most popular item. But small businesses also thrived. Amazon says consumers bought nearly $2 billion in products from them.

iPhone users are now able to share tweets directly to Instagram stories without having to take a screenshot. Twitter’s newly-enabled feature is simple. Users can tap on any Tweet, then hit share, then tap on Instagram stories.

Netflix is releasing a dating show called Sexy Beasts. Contestants will be disguised in full Hollywood make-up prosthetics hoping to find love based on personality, not looks. A featured single will choose one of three potential matches. But they’ll only see that person’s face after making their pick.