Tech Bytes: Amazon Prime Day, TikTok 2020 earnings double, Airspeeder flying car

Prime Day isn’t just for Amazon anymore. The retail giant has more than two million items on sale. But Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others are also joining in the discount wars. Consumers can find tech and other items for as much as 50% off.

Some stunning progress for the Chinese company behind TikTok. An internal memo says Byte Dance saw its earnings double last year. Another figure highlight’s TikTok’s popularity. The company says TikTok had nearly $2 billion monthly active users by the end of 2020.

Finally,they’re calling it the future of racing. A company called Airspeeder conducted it’s first un-piloted test flight of an electric flying race car. The flight was remote controlled and took place in Australia under the watch of aviation officials. Airspeeder hopes to hold grand prix races this year.