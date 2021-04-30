Tech Bytes: Amazon Prime day, Twitter low user growth, Google Assistant name pronunciation

Amazon’s Prime day is happening earlier this year. The company will hold the days-long event that offers huge deals in June. Amazon says they think that date will get more attention. Prime Day usually takes place in July, but it was delayed until fall last year because of the pandemic.

Twitter shares could be under pressure today, after the company reported user growth that was lower than expected. That disappointing result came despite Twitter’s increased effort to combat misinformation. The report was the company’s first since it permanently banned former President Trump.

Google says now you can teach your digital assistant to pronounce names correctly. The tech giant says its new feature means you don’t have to rely on Google’s version. Now you can record the proper pronunciations yourself.