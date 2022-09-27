Amazon has announced a second Prime Day event. The Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day extravaganza taking place Oct. 11 and 12 ahead of the holiday season. It’s promising hundreds of thousands of deals, and it’s only open to Amazon Prime members.

Meta is testing new features meant to make it easier for users to manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts. One of those features allows users to toggle between their accounts on both apps once they have been added to an account manager.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Netflix has opened an in-house video game studio in Finland. The games have no ads and no in-app purchases. Netflix says the facility is the latest step in its move to build a world-class game studio. It’s run by the developer behind FarmVille and Words with Friends.