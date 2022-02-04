Tech Bytes: Amazon Prime price hike, Google workspace essentials, FAA Super Bowl drones

(WHTM) — Consumers will have to pay more for Amazon Prime. The annual subscription will go up $20, making the total $139. The monthly rate will rise from $13 to $15. Amazon says the price hike is needed for several reasons including paying for more big-budget shows on Prime Video.

Google is now offering its workspace tools to everyone, even if they don’t have Gmail. Users can sign up for Workspace Essential Starter for free. And coworkers can collaborate on Google Docs, Sheets and other features. It’s an effort to attract more business users to the platform.

This year’s Super Bowl will be a no-drone zone. The FAA is banning drones within 30 miles of the airspace around So-Fi Stadium during game day. Violators could face criminal charges and fines of $30,000.