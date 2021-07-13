Tech Bytes: Amazon radar sleep monitoring, AT&T Unlimited Elite plan, Lebron James joins Fortnite

Amazon is poised to use radar to monitor sleep. The FCC just granted the company permission to create a device that uses radar sensors to enable contactless sleep tracing. The device will not be mobile, suggesting it may be a feature in Amazon’s next Echo.

AT&T is updating its most expensive wireless plan with unlimited data. The elite plan will no longer cap monthly wireless high-speed data usage. Elite customers can use as much data as they want and their speeds should never slow. The update comes with no extra charge.

Finally, Lebron James is about to debut in Fortnight. Starting Wednesday, players can buy two versions of the NBA superstar. One is a ‘regular Lebron’, the second is modeled on his role in the upcoming Space Jam movie. Both will sport Lebron’s upcoming Nike shoe.