Tech Bytes: Amazon self-branded TV sets, Facebook Ray-Ban smart glasses, Spotify ‘enhance’ feature

Amazon is branching out beyond the fire stick to introduce its first branded TVs. There are two versions – high-end and affordable – starting at $370. Amazon says its own Fire TV sets will better integrate with Alexa voice controls. They go on sale next month.

Facebook’s new smart glasses are out. The Ray-Ban glasses come with built-in cameras, microphones and speakers. Users can answer phone calls, play music, take photos and record video. The functions are raising concerns people can be recorded without their knowledge.

A new musical feature from Spotify. It’s called “Enhance,” and it recommends songs it believes fits into your musical style. If you like a recommended song, just hit the plus button next to it and it will be added to your original playlist.

