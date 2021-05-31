Tech Bytes: Amazon sharing your internet, Instagram algorithm tweaks, a change of heart from WhatsApp

Internet sharing via Amazon. Next week, the tech giant will enroll Alexa and other devices in Amazon Sidewalk. The service will share part of your internet bandwidth with neighbors who are not connected and vice versa. You do have the ability to opt out.

Instagram is tweaking its algorithm. That’s after some employees accused the company of censoring pro-Palestinian content during the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza this month. The social media platform says it now plans to attach equal importance to original content and so-called ‘relocated’ content.

A change of heart from WhatsApp. The messaging service now says it will not limit features for users who don’t accept its privacy policy. WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, says it will send reminders about the policy, which took effect May 15, but functionality won’t be affected.