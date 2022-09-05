Amazon is suspending reviews of its new “Lord of the Rings” series on Rotten Tomatoes. It says the 72-hour hold is to make sure the reviews for “Rings of Power” are legitimate and prevent internet trolls from bringing down its score. The series is Prime Video’s biggest premiere ever.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Expect Apple to reveal the next generation of AirPods Pro this week. Wednesday’s “Far Out” event will reportedly see the debut of the AirPods Pro 2. Apple is also expected to reveal the new iPhone 14 and three new watches, including one designed for athletes in extreme sports.

Former President Barack Obama has won an Emmy award, joining Dwight D. Eisenhower as the only two presidents to win an Emmy. Obama won the prize for narrating the Netflix documentary “Our Great National Parks,” which was produced by the company he created with Michelle Obama.