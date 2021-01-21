Tech Bytes: Amazon to vaccinate against COVID-19, rumors say Apple bringing back Touch ID, Katy Perry topping the charts

Tech Bytes
Posted: / Updated:

Amazon is lending a helping hand in the fight against COVID-19. The company says it is ready to turn some of its facilities into COVID-19 vaccination sites and is offering other resources to the U.S. government.

An old iPhone feature may be making a comeback. Apple is reportedly thinking about bringing back Touch ID. The decision comes as mask wearing poses a challenge to Face ID

She’s back! Katy Perry tweeted overnight that Firework is in the top 15 on iTunes after her performance at the inauguration.

