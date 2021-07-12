Tech Bytes: Amazon users report website down, Fifa 22 ‘Hyper motion’, $1.56M Super Mario Game

Amazon’s overnight outage. The company says it’s now restored service after a nearly two-hour global shutdown. Tens of thousands of users complained they couldn’t get past the home page after logging in or, if they did, they weren’t able to complete their purchases.

Game-maker EA is previewing its upcoming Fifa 22, and its “hyper motion” system. The company says it provides more realistic animation and gameplay when you’re using several of the latest gaming consoles. Fifa 22 is scheduled for release October first.

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s classic Super Mario 64 from 1996 has sold at auction for more than $1.5 million. That nearly doubles a record just set on Friday for the most expensive video game ever sold.