Tech Bytes: Amazon won’t sell e-books to libraries, Parler denied by Apple App Store, Facebook launches Instagram Lite

Amazon is reportedly refusing to sell digital books to U.S. libraries. The report comes from the Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The report says Amazon is withholding it’s e-books from public libraries, which are typically free. according to the report, Amazon wants to invent a new library lending model.

Apple has reportedly blocked Parler from returning to its App Store. The social media platform, popular right wing supporters, was booted by Apple and Amazon after the Capitol riot.

Instagram Lite is being launched in 170 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The lite version is meant for users in areas with weaker internet connections. It requires much less bandwidth than traditional Instagram. More countries are expected to be added.