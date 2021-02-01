Tech Bytes: Amazon’s Ring aides first responders, Netflix testing new sleep timer, movie based off ‘GameStop chaos’

First responders are taking advantage of Amazon’s Ring. More than 2,000 police and fire departments are now reportedly part of the Ring security-camera network. According to the Financial Times, law enforcement made more than 22,000 video requests last year alone.

Netflix is trying out a new sleep timer. It automatically shuts down streaming at your desired cutoff time. Users can set timers in 15-minute increments in case they doze-off. It saves data and battery life. It’s currently being tested among android users.

A movie based on the “GameStop chaos” on Wall Street is in the works. Reports say author Ben Mezrich is writing a book about the army of online day traders and MGM already landed the rights to the film. The movie, “the Social Network,” was based on Mezrich’s previous book about Facebook.

