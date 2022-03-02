(WHTM) — Amazon’s video game streaming service called Amazon Luna has officially launched in the United States. The service includes a free channel for prime members and a retro channel, including classic games such as Street Fighter 2.

Sonos is introducing a less expensive version of its portable roam speaker. The new Sonos Roam SL is almost identical to the first one, but this one does not have a microphone so it won’t take voice commands through Alexa or Google. The latest speaker costs about $160, which is $20 cheaper than the original.

Finally, Razor’s new Icon electric scooter is meant for adults who may have had an original razor as a kid. A 300-watt engine powers the scooter up to 18 miles per hour, and it can go 18 miles on a single charge. It currently costs $550.