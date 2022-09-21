American Airlines says the personal information of some customers and employees was exposed in a data breach this summer. American says hackers obtained some personal customer data including their dates of birth and passport numbers. Employee information was also compromised. The breach was discovered in July, and affected customers have been contacted.

Spotify now has a new audiobook service. The streaming site has 300,000 titles, but unlike music or podcasts, users will have to pay for the books after receiving a free preview.

Google uses pixellated video in a new ad to hide its new Pixel devices. The ad announces that preorders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will begin on Oct. 6. Viewers get a brief look at the device at the end of the ad and a tease about a Pixel Watch.