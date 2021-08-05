Tech Bytes: American Airlines TikTok, stories coming to TikTok? Tetra countertop dishwasher

A new in-flight freebie on American Airlines. Passengers will now have free access to TikTok thousands of feet in the air. They can use their phone to scroll through videos for up to 30 minutes. But they’ll have to pay for WiFi to stay on the app longer.

TikTok also confirms it’s testing a new Snapchat-style vanishing video feature. “TikTok Stories” will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted. It comes after Twitter announced its getting rid of a similar feature called “Fleets.”

A possible game-changer in dinner cleanup. The Tetra dishwasher sits on your kitchen counter. It works without a plumbing hookup and can clean and dry three full place settings. The designers say it can even be used to clean baby toys and fruit.