Tech Bytes: Android apps crashing, Apple HomePod secret sensor, Jack Dorsey sells first tweet

Google fights an Android app issue. The tech giant says some apps are crashing due to a problem with Android system WebView, which lets apps display web content. Google says it is working on a fix. Some users say removing the latest update does the trick.

Apple’s HomePod Mini reportedly has a secret – designed to measure temperature and humidity. The tiny sensor is not currently activated in the smart speaker. According to Bloomberg, the company wants to eventually use the sensor to trigger thermostats and fans in your home.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has sold his first ever tweet for a good cause. It read “just setting up my twitter”. Dorsey sold it as a unique piece of digital content – known as NFT for nearly $3 million. He donated the money to a charity helping the poor.