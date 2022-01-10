Tech Bytes: Apple 3rd Generation iPhone SE, 3D printed OLED screen, iPod Shuffle hair clip

(WHTM) — Apple is reportedly poised to add 5G to its most affordable iPhone. Bloomberg reports the latest iPhone SE may also get a new processor but the overall design will likely stay the same. The new SE is expected to be unveiled in March or April.

Researchers have developed the first fully 3D printed OLED display. The prototype is less than two inches wide, with just 64 pixels. The new technology could result in the first low-cost OLED screens.

Finally, another use for old-style Apple iPods. Apple retired the iPod Shuffle way back in 2017. But videos posted online show the Shuffle being used as a hair clip. The second-generation Shuffle is said to be the most popular, as an accessory.